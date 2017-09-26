Chick-fil-A apparently headed to Findlay

A Chick-fil-A restaurant appears to be on the way to Findlay.

The company apparently will be locating at 1931 Tiffin Ave., between the McDonald’s and Panera Bread restaurants, in the future, The Courier has learned.

The company is asking the Findlay Board of Zoning Appeals for permission to erect a pylon sign there, rather than a low-profile sign. The zoning appeals board will consider that request on Oct. 12 or Oct. 19.

Chick-fil-A is a fast food chain headquartered in Georgia, and specializing in chicken sandwiches. Founded in May 1946, it has more than 2,000 restaurants.

