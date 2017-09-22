Mount Blanchard woman sentenced for overdose death, jail escape

A Mount Blanchard woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for involuntary manslaughter, in connection with the overdose death of her fiance, and for escaping from jail.

Ashton Shull, 28, was sentenced this week to three years in prison for involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony; and two years for escape, a second-degree felony, said Phil Reigle, Hancock County prosecutor.

The charges will be served consecutively, for a total of five years. Two additional charges, both aggravated possession of drugs, which are fifth-degree felonies, were dropped, according to court records.

Involuntary manslaughter is a third-degree felony in Ohio, punishable by nine months to five years in prison. However, when someone is killed during the commission of another felony, the manslaughter charge becomes a first-degree felony, punishable by up to 11 years in prison.

Shull’s fiance, Tony Buxton, 27, of Mount Blanchard, died Aug. 20, 2016, according to coroner’s reports. The offical cause of Buxton’s death was combined drug toxicity, specifically carfentanil and U-47700, a synthetic opioid.

The coroner’s report states that both Shull and Buxton did heroin the night Buxton died.

According to Riegle, Shull provided Buxton with the carfentanil, which is reportedly 10,000 times more potent than morphine, and the U-47700.

Shull became engaged to Buxton in September 2015, according to her Facebook page.

Shull’s escape charge came after she was released from the Hancock County jail to her mother’s custody on a daylong furlough on Feb. 20. She did not return that day, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

