MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Mount Blanchard woman sentenced for overdose death, jail escape

Posted On Fri. Sep 22nd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

A Mount Blanchard woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for involuntary manslaughter, in connection with the overdose death of her fiance, and for escaping from jail.
Ashton Shull, 28, was sentenced this week to three years in prison for involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony; and two years for escape, a second-degree felony, said Phil Reigle, Hancock County prosecutor.
The charges will be served consecutively, for a total of five years. Two additional charges, both aggravated possession of drugs, which are fifth-degree felonies, were dropped, according to court records.
Involuntary manslaughter is a third-degree felony in Ohio, punishable by nine months to five years in prison. However, when someone is killed during the commission of another felony, the manslaughter charge becomes a first-degree felony, punishable by up to 11 years in prison.
Shull’s fiance, Tony Buxton, 27, of Mount Blanchard, died Aug. 20, 2016, according to coroner’s reports. The offical cause of Buxton’s death was combined drug toxicity, specifically carfentanil and U-47700, a synthetic opioid.
The coroner’s report states that both Shull and Buxton did heroin the night Buxton died.
According to Riegle, Shull provided Buxton with the carfentanil, which is reportedly 10,000 times more potent than morphine, and the U-47700.
Shull became engaged to Buxton in September 2015, according to her Facebook page.
Shull’s escape charge came after she was released from the Hancock County jail to her mother’s custody on a daylong furlough on Feb. 20. She did not return that day, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

 

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Fostoria Area Marching Bands and Cheerleading Squads Annual!

School Spirit 2017: Pictorial Edition

Posted On22 Sep 2017

Cincinnati Celebrates Hometown Star Pete Rose With Statue

Posted On17 Jun 2017

Cincinnati Ready To Celebrate Hometown Star's Statue

Posted On17 Jun 2017

Ohio Driver Sentenced In 2016 Crash That Killed 3 Teens

Posted On17 Jun 2017

Solar Plant To Provide 80 Percent Of Ohio School's Power

Posted On17 Jun 2017

Local Sports

Off

Friday’s Scoreboard

Prep Football Thurday’s Results Around Ohio Canal Winchester 24, Galloway Westland 14 Centerville 31, Springboro 19 Parma Hts. Valley Forge
Posted On 21 Sep 2017
Off

Prep roundup: Fostoria rolls against Woodmore

ELMORE — Dakota Thomas dished out 32 assists on 64 of 64 setting while Tyriana Settles slammed 30 kills on 40 of 47 spiking as Fostoria
Posted On 21 Sep 2017
Off

Thursday’s Scoreboard

Prep Football Friday’s Games Blanchard Valley Conference Arlington at McComb Cory-Rawson at North Baltimore Pandora-Gilboa at Leipsic
Posted On 21 Sep 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company