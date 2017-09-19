Hancock County jobless rate below 4 percent

Posted On Tue. Sep 19th, 2017
Hancock County’s unemployment rate declined to 3.9 percent in August from 4.1 percent a month earlier, the state reported.
Jobless rates fell in all neighboring counties and in 76 of Ohio’s 88 counties, the state Job and Family Services Department reported.
Hancock County’s rate was tied for sixth lowest in the state along with Auglaize and Union counties. Putnam County’s 3.6 percent unemployment rate was tied for second lowest with Holmes County. Wyandot County’s 3.7 percent jobless rate was fourth lowest in Ohio.
Jobless rates in neighboring counties in August, with July rates in parentheses, were: Allen County, 5.1 percent (5.9 percent); Hardin, 5.3 (5.9); Henry, 4.7 (5.1); Putnam, 3.6 (4); Seneca, 4.8 (5.5); Wood, 4.8 (5.2); Wyandot, 3.7 (3.9).
The statewide unemployment rate climbed to 5.4 percent in August from 5.2 percent in July. Unlike the county rates, the statewide rate is seasonally adjusted.

