Fostoria man sentenced for violating community control

A Fostoria man was recently sentenced to more than eight and a half years in prison after admitting to a string of community control violations.

According to the Review-Times, David A. Yates, 53, was sentenced to five years of community control in a 2014 case after pleading guilty to 10 counts of theft from an elderly person, three fourth-degree felonies and seven fifth-degree felonies.

In a case from 2015, he was sentenced to five years of community control after pleading guilty to one count of theft from an elderly person, a fourth-degree felony, and theft, a fifth-degree felony.

Between the two separate cases, Yates pleaded guilty to a total of 12 charges connected to tree-trimming services he would either not complete or not perform at all.

Court documents list 10 victims from throughout the area he was ordered to pay restitution to between both cases.

Yates admitted to four community control violations stemming from those cases during a hearing Friday in Seneca County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael Kelbley’s courtroom, and three were dismissed.

Kelbley sentenced Yates to 86 months in prison on the 2014 case and 18 months in prison on the 2015 case, court records state. The sentences were ordered to be served consecutively for a total of 104 months in prison. Yates was granted credit for serving 610 days in jail.

Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno said he was happy with the court’s decision to impose such a harsh sentence on Yates, whose criminal behavior had been a long-running problem for area officers.

“There are a lot of predators who take advantage of these individuals and, unfortunately, it can be ‘he said, she said’ situations,” Loreno said Monday. “It’s horrific anyone would prey on senior citizens. … He certainly deserves any time he gets.”

Most recently, he was indicted April 5 on yet another charge of theft from an elderly person, a fifth-degree felony. He was scheduled to appear for a plea hearing Wednesday, but court records state Kelbley dismissed the case.

Comments

comments