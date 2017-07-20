Four women file lawsuits against Bluffton doctor

Posted On Thu. Jul 20th, 2017
Four women filed lawsuits against Dr. James Gideon, a Bluffton rheumatologist, on Monday in Allen County Common Pleas Court, Lima.

The suits allege that Gideon, 70, asked women to remove their bras because he claimed the bras were causing them pain. The suits also accuse him of removing women’s pants and underwear in order to administer shots; giving the women rings as they left the practice; and other allegations.

The civil allegations appear to be similar to criminal charges of sexual imposition that have been filed against Gideon in Lima Municipal Court.

He has pleaded not guilty to seven misdemeanor charges and the cases are scheduled for pretrial hearings Aug. 22.

Gideon had his medical license suspended June 14 by the State Medical Board.

Documents filed in the criminal case indicate he admitted to an investigator on May 16 that he had inappropriately touched patients during examinations.

A hearing on Gideon’s medical license suspension has not yet been scheduled.

Gideon, when contacted Wednesday, provided a written statement to The Courier.
“I have not yet had a trial on the criminal charges nor a hearing regarding the Medical Board’s action,” Gideon said. “When I do get an opportunity to fully respond to the patients’ complaints, I believe that I will be fully exonerated. Until that time, I hope that people will reserve judgment regarding what happened.”

