Drug deaths on the rise in Hancock County

Posted On Thu. Jul 20th, 2017
The opioid death toll is still climbing in Hancock County, according to statistics released today by Hancock Public Health for the first half of 2017.

Through the first six months of 2017, the emergency room at Blanchard Valley Hospital has seen 162 total overdoses. That is up 111 emergency room visits over a similar period last year, and is already three more overdose emergency room visits than the 159 recorded at the hospital for the entirety of 2016.

Overdose deaths, meanwhile, are also on the rise.

Nine deaths have been confirmed through June 30, with eight of those deaths listing fentanyl as a contributing factor in the death. The nine deaths are three more than the six reported at the end of June 2016, and are just two shy of the 11 overdose deaths recorded for all of 2016. The mid-year 2017 number is four short of the 13 opioid deaths reported in the county in 2015.

There were 11 drug overdose deaths in 2014.

Unfortunately, the drug-related fatalities could climb even higher.

Hancock Public Health reports that there are currently nine other deaths awaiting final ruling.

A death isn’t officially considered an overdose death by public health until the coroner’s ruling is issued. The coroner usually waits for final toxicology results before arriving at a cause of death.

