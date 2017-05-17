MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

3 arrested after Findlay drug raid

Posted On Wed. May 17th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

The Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, with the assistance of the Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team, arrested three people on drug charges after searching a house in Findlay Tuesday night.
The search at 1211 Summit St. yielded heroin, crack cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, criminal tools, and a large sum of cash, according to the task force.
Dana A. Ryan II, 24, of Detroit, was arrested on charges of trafficking in fentanyl, a fourth-degree felony; trafficking in crack cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; possession of heroin, a third-degree felony; and possession of crack cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
Cedric D. Slough, 18, and Ashley A. Beckett, 24, were arrested on charges of permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony. Both are residents of 1211 Summit St.

