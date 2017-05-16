MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Commissioners reach agreement with sheriff’s union

Posted On Tue. May 16th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

A three-year contract agreement with sergeants in the corrections division at the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office was acknowledged by the county commissioners Tuesday, following a brief executive session to receive details.

The contract, retroactive to March 8 to replace an agreement which expired March 7, provides a 2 percent annual increase for the five members of the International Union of Police Associations, AFL-CIO Local 76. Commissioners Brian Robertson and Tim Bechtol approved the contract. Commissioner Mark Gazarek was absent.

While the commissioners accept the agreement, the actual contract is with the sheriff.

The agreement also changes the rules for earning extra weeks of vacation. An employee will receive three weeks of vacation after seven years of service, instead of the previous eight years. Vacation will increase to four weeks after 14 years of service, instead of the previous 15 years, and five weeks after 20 years, instead of the previous 25 years.

The corrections division also includes 34 officers and negotiations with those personnel have yet to be done, said Capt. Roger Treece.

In April, a tentative agreement was reached with the Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association which would provide similar raise amounts and vacation earned to union personnel in the sheriff’s enforcement unit.

The enforcement division includes 27 deputies, five sergeants and 10 dispatchers.

But following the tentative agreement, union members voted down the contract and negotiations started again, Sheriff Mike Heldman has said.

Treece said eventually the enforcement units each approved the tentative contract, which leaves 34 corrections officers still to negotiate.

Separately, the commissioners approved a more than $2 million contract with R.G. Zachrich Construction Inc., Defiance, for replacement of the Osborn Avenue bridge near Riverside Park and over the Blanchard River. Federal highway funds will pay about $1.9 million and the county will pay the remainder. The county’s share will be paid with motor vehicle tax and gasoline tax funds. Work is scheduled to be done by Oct. 12, according to the contract.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Transgender Library Employee Settles Health Care Lawsuit

Posted On16 May 2017

3 Columbus Zoo Polar Bear Cubs Named

Posted On16 May 2017

9-year-old Ohio Boy's Cocaine Death Investigated As Homicide

Posted On16 May 2017

Pretrial Hearing Set For Cincinnati Bengals' 'Pacman' Jones

Posted On16 May 2017

Teacher Accused Of Fighting Student, Charged With Assault

Posted On16 May 2017

Local Sports

Off

Prep Roundup: Redmen rally comes up short against Lake

MILLBURY — Fostoria’s rally in the top of the seventh inning came up just short on Monday as the Redmen fell to Lake 7-5 in a
Posted On 15 May 2017
Off

Tuesday’s Scoreboard

PREP BASEBALL Final Weekly Coaches Poll Division I SCHOOL (1st-place votes) RECORD PTS 1. Massillon Jackson (25) 22-1 250 2. (tie) Cincinnati
Posted On 15 May 2017
Off

Monday’s scoreboard

PREP BASEBALL OHSAA District Semifinals Division I AT BOWLING GREEN CARTER PARK (1) Sylvania Northview vs. (2) Anthony Wayne, Wednesday, 4:30 (7)
Posted On 14 May 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company