Fallen officers memorial set

Posted On Thu. May 11th, 2017
The Fort Findlay Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 20 will hold its annual Hancock County Law Enforcement Memorial Service for its fallen police officers.

The service will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at the FOP Memorial at 1769 Romick Parkway. In the event of inclement weather, the service will be moved to the St. Michael’s School auditorium at 750 Bright Rd.

This year’s speaker will be the Rev. Frank Ruffatto, executive director of Peace Officer Ministries, Inc. The Toledo Pipe and Drum will also perform.

This event is open to the public.

