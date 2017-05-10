Amber Alert issued for Akron 1-year-old

Authorities in northeast Ohio have issued a statewide Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old boy. Akron Police say Darius Heard took Darius Heard Jr. by force this morning. The boy is black, around 2″ tall and weighs around 34 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red, white and blue Nautica Polo shirt and a diaper.

The suspect is a 27-year-old Darius Heard. He’s described as 6’1″ black man who weighs around 195 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Nike jacket, and grey shorts.

The vehicle involved is a silver Chevy Sonic. It possibly has Texas Plates. There is an Enterprise rental sticker on front windshield on the driver’s side.

Police say you should call 911 if you see Heard.

