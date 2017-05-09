Officer, man shot during incident in Tiffin

According to Tiffin media reports, a Seneca County Sheriff’s Deputy and a man were both shot in an exchange of gunfire outside a Tecumseh Trail residence earlier this afternoon.

The reports indicate a person was also stabbed inside a house at 92 Tecumseh Trail. There is currently a heavy police presence on the scene, blocking traffic near the intersection of Tecumseh Trail and Ohio 231.

The sheriff’s office received a report of an officer down shortly after 2 p.m.

Seneca County Sheriff Bill Eckelberry was unable to respond to an immediate request for comment. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

