MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Officer, man shot during incident in Tiffin

Posted On Tue. May 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

According to Tiffin media reports, a Seneca County Sheriff’s Deputy and a man were both shot in an exchange of gunfire outside a Tecumseh Trail residence earlier this afternoon.

The reports indicate a person was also stabbed inside a house at 92 Tecumseh Trail. There is currently a heavy police presence on the scene, blocking traffic near the intersection of Tecumseh Trail and Ohio 231.

The sheriff’s office received a report of an officer down shortly after 2 p.m.

Seneca County Sheriff Bill Eckelberry was unable to respond to an immediate request for comment. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Cleveland Pushes Back On Officer Body Cams For Off-duty Jobs

Posted On09 May 2017

ECHL Playoff Glance

Posted On09 May 2017

Wife, Children Plead Guilty To Charges In Ohio Man's Death

Posted On09 May 2017

Wife, Children Plead Guilty To Charges In Man's Death

Posted On09 May 2017

3 Arrested After String Of Pharmacy Robberies In Ohio

Posted On09 May 2017

Local Sports

Off

Tuesday’s Scoreboard

PREP BASEBALL Weekly State Coaches’ Poll Division I 1, Massillon Jackson (26) 278 2, Vandalia Butler (1) 214 3, Cincinnati Moeller (2) 198
Posted On 09 May 2017
Off

Prep track: League preview capsules

NBC Championship WHEN: Saturday, 10 a.m. (field events, 10 a.m.; running event prelims, 3,200 relay final, 11 a.m.; running event finals 12:30
Posted On 09 May 2017
Off

Prep baseball: Rossford takes down Redmen

ROSSFORD — Cody Orr and Shane Pitzen combined to pitch a two-hitter and drive in five runs as Rossford whipped Fostoria 11-3 in a Northern
Posted On 09 May 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company