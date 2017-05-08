Findlay pharmacy robbed Sunday morning

Findlay police officers are looking for three men who robbed a pharmacy Sunday morning. Investigators say the incident happened at the CVS store at 463 Tiffin Avenue just before noon. The men came into the store, jumped over the pharmacy counter, and demanded a specific type of narcotic. There were three people working in the pharmacy at the time, and they gave the men what they demanded. The robbers then ran out of the store to the southwest. Police say a black or grey four-door car picked them up.

A release says the men never showed a weapon and no one was hurt during the incident.

Police say the suspects were three black men. One was wearing a mask while the other two were not.

Comments

comments