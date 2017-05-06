MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Blanchard at moderate flood stage; Eagle and Lye creeks fall

Posted On Sat. May 6th, 2017
The Blanchard River appears to be cresting at moderate flood stage at Findlay.
The river level was 12.36 feet at 5 p.m. today, just above moderate flood stage, which starts at 12 feet.
Two creeks that flow into the river at Findlay, Eagle and Lye, have fallen below flood stage.
The Blanchard River is expected to fall below its flood stage early Sunday, the National Weather Service said.
Minor flood stage at Findlay begins at a height of 11 feet. Moderate flood stage starts at 12 feet, and major flood stage begins at 13.5 feet.
When the river level reaches 8 feet, water covers low-lying portions of South River Road and Howard Street on the west side of Findlay.
At 9 feet, flooding occurs on low-lying roads along the river west of Findlay, including Hancock County 140.
At 10 feet, water reaches East Main Cross Street near Lye Creek.
At 11 feet, flooding affects areas near Riverside Park and East Main Cross Street.
Eagle Creek reached a height of 10.46 feet on Saturday, which is considered moderate flooding by the creek, but it fell to 7.6 feet by 6 p.m.
Lye Creek reached a height of 6.5 feet Friday night, which is considered minor flooding by that creek. The creek level fell to 3.54 feet by 6 p.m. today.
About 1.26 inches of rain fell Thursday on Findlay, according to measurements taken at the Findlay Airport, and another 1.12 inches came down Friday.
More rain reportedly fell in the southern part of Hancock County.
Very little rain fell today.
Downstream at Ottawa, the Blanchard River is at minor flood stage, and is expected to stay there. The river level at Ottawa was 25.2 feet at 5:30 p.m. today. Minor flood stage at Ottawa starts at 23 feet, and moderate flood stage begins at 27 feet.
The weather service predicted a crest of 25.5 feet around 8 a.m. Sunday.
At 23 feet, lowland flooding occurs mainly in south Ottawa. Floodwater also gets into low farmlands. At 25 feet, flooding begins along south Walnut and west Second streets on the south side of Ottawa.

