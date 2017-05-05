UPDATED 1:15 P.M.: Area rivers continue to rise; flood warnings still in effect

The Blanchard River and other waterways across the region are continuing to rise this afternoon, though not as rapidly as initially expected.

The Blanchard River at Findlay was at 9.29 feet and rising as of 12 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The expected crest was lowered to 11.2 feet, just over minor flood stage at 11 feet, and was set to occur early Saturday morning.

A flood warning remains in effect until 6:30 p.m. for Hancock and Wood counties; and separate warnings for Eagle Creek and the Blanchard River in Findlay remain in effect until further notice.

On Eagle Creek, the water level was at 8.95 feet and holding steady as of 12 p.m.. A crest of 8.95 feet was reported earlier this morning, and an expected crest of 9 feet was forecast, according to the weather service.

Minor flood stage for Eagle Creek is at 9 feet; at that level, Eagle Creek will overrun its banks and begin to inundate portions of Fremont and Graceland Avenue. Water will inundate a field near Rosemont Drive.

In Ottawa, the Blanchard River was at 20.88 feet and rising as of 12:30 a.m.; a crest of 24.5 feet was forecast on Saturday evening, according to the weather service.

At 23 feet, lowland flooding occurs mainly in south Ottawa. Flood water also gets into low farmlands. At 25 feet, flooding begins along south Walnut and west Second Streets on the south side of Ottawa.

In western Putnam County, the Auglaize River at Fort Jennings was at 12.27 feet and rising as of 12:15 p.m.; a crest of 15.7 feet was expected Saturday by the weather service, placing the river in the minor flooding stage. Moderate flooding on the Auglaize River begins at 16 feet.

A countywide flood warning for Putnam, Allen and Henry counties is in effect until 6:45 p.m., according to the weather service. At 8:56 a.m. EDT, emergency management agencies in several counties numerous flooded roadways across the warned area.

Additional light to moderate rainfall will overspread the area through this morning before diminishing this afternoon, the weather service added. Additional rainfall amounts of a half to three-quarters of an inch are possible in the warned area, which will only exacerbate ongoing flooding.

Comments

comments