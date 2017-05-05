MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Hancock Park District cancels some Saturday events

Posted On Fri. May 5th, 2017
Due to flood warnings issued by the National Weather Service in Cleveland, the Hancock Park District has cancelled programs scheduled for Saturday

The weather service has forecast that the Blanchard River near Findlay will rise to near 12.8 feet by late tonight. Flood stage is 11 feet.

Cancelled programs include the 10 a.m. “Growing Green Thumbs: Pole Beans” at Litzenberg Memorial Woods, the 8 a.m. “Blanchard River Challenge: Self-Guided Float Trip No. 2,” and the 8 a.m. “21st annual fish festival” at Riverbend Recreation Area.

“The weather on Sunday should be sunny,” said park district Naturalist Michelle Rumschlag. “People can still go out to Giertz Lake and fish.”

For more information, call the park district office, 419-425-7275.

