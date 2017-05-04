UPDATED 8 P.M.: Weather service predicts moderate flooding by Blanchard River

The National Weather Service is predicting moderate flooding by the rain-swollen Blanchard River in Findlay, with the river level rising to near 12.2 feet early Saturday morning, then falling.

Total rainfall of 2 to 3 inches is likely across northwestern Ohio by Saturday night, the weather service said. A little under 1 inch of rain has fallen so far today, according to measurements taken at the Findlay Airport.

If more rain falls than expected, the Blanchard River level could reach major flood stage, the weather service said at 5:30 p.m. today.

The river’s minor flood stage at Findlay begins at a height of 11 feet. Moderate flood stage starts at 12 feet, and major flood stage begins at 13.5 feet.

At 7 p.m. today, the river level was 4 feet and rising.

If the river level rises to 12 feet, water reaches River Street and Apple Alley on the west side of Findlay, Blanchard Street between Sandusky and Main Cross streets downtown, and several streets south of Clinton Court near Riverside Park.

The weather service has issued a flood warning for the river from Friday morning until further notice.

The Blanchard River, Eagle Creek and Lye Creek are all currently rising. No flood warnings or predictions had been issued for either creek as of 7 p.m. today.

Eagle Creek’s level was 6.4 feet and rising at 7 p.m. An unofficial projection by the weather service shows the creek level could reach 9.6 feet overnight.

Minor flooding by Eagle Creek begins at 9 feet, moderate flood stage is 10 feet, and major flood level is 11 feet.

The Lye Creek level was 4.11 feet at 7 p.m. Its minor flood stage starts at 6 feet.

Sandbags will be available for Findlay residents 24 hours a day at 224 W. Crawford St. while the flood threat remains.

Total rainfall of 2 to 3 inches is likely across northwestern Ohio, the weather service said, and a flood watch has been issued for Hancock, Henry, Putnam, Seneca, Wood and Wyandot counties through late Friday night.

As of 7 p.m., the weather service was predicting Findlay could see:

• Tonight, another three-quarters to 1 inch of rain is possible.

• Friday, between a half-inch and three-quarters of an inch possible.

• Friday night: Less than a tenth of an inch possible.

• Saturday and Saturday night: less than two-tenths of an inch possible.

Findlay is also asking those who live in areas that are prone to flash flooding to be prepared. Residents are urged to check sump pumps to make sure they are working properly, and to elevate items in basements that are prone to flooding.

A significant risk of flash flooding exists over the coming days, the weather service said.

Because of muddy conditions, the city’s green waste site is closed. The site is expected to reopen Tuesday.

In Ottawa, sandbags are available at the Municipal Garage located at 1323 N. Defiance St.

The Blanchard River’s minor flood stage at Ottawa begins at a height of 23 feet. Moderate flood stage starts at 27 feet, and major flood stage begins at 30 feet.

At 6:30 p.m., the river level at Ottawa was 14.28 feet and rising. The weather service unofficially projected the river level could reach 25.5 feet on Saturday, which would be considered minor flooding.

A flood warning is in effect for the Auglaize River near Fort Jennings from Friday evening to Monday morning.

