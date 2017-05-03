MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Heavy rains expected, major flooding possible in Findlay

Posted On Wed. May 3rd, 2017
Heavy rainfall expected Thursday and Friday means flooding is possible along the Blanchard River in Findlay, and a significant risk of flash flooding exists over the coming days, according to information provided by the National Weather Service’s Cleveland office to city officials.
A flood watch has been issued by the weather service for Hancock, Seneca, Wood and Wyandot counties from Thursday morning through late Friday night.
The weather service says 2 to 3 inches of rain is possible through Friday evening.
As of Wednesday night, the weather service was predicting Findlay would see between a quarter-inch and a half-inch of rain overnight Wednesday; between three-quarters and 1 inch possible during the day Thursday; another three-quarters to 1 inch possible Thursday night; between a quarter and a half-inch possible during the day Friday; and between a tenth and a quarter-inch possible Friday night.
The Blanchard River’s minor flood stage at Findlay begins at a height of 11 feet. Moderate flood stage starts at 12 feet, and major flood stage begins at 13.5 feet.
The city says it is taking measures to prepare for possible major river flooding, with potential river levels of 12 to 14.5 feet. Sandbags will be available starting Thursday morning at 224 W. Crawford St.
The city is also asking those who live in areas that are prone to flash flooding to be prepared. Residents are urged to check sump pumps to make sure they are working properly, and to elevate items in basements
that are prone to flooding.
The National Weather Service in northern Indiana has issued a flood watch for several counties in northwestern Ohio, including Henry and Putnam, through Friday evening.
The weather service says that rises on rivers are expected, with some rivers possibly reaching moderate or major flood stages. Lowland areas that have yet to drain from recent heavy rains are likely to undergo more widespread flooding, the weather service said.

