Arcadia, township levies renewed

Posted On Tue. May 2nd, 2017
Voters in Arcadia and Van Buren Township approved separate levies Tuesday, according to unofficial numbers from the Hancock County Board of Elections.
Arcadia voters renewed a 2.3-mill, five-year levy for storm drainage repair and replacement by a vote of 32 to 6.
The levy brings in $17,881 a year. A person with a home appraised at $100,000 pays $81 a year, according to the Hancock County Auditor’s Office.
Voters in Van Buren Township renewed a 2-mill, five-year levy to pay for current operating expenses by a vote of 43 to 6.
The levy generates $42,317 annually. A person with a home appraised at $100,000 pays $70 a year, the auditor’s office said.

