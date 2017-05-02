Arcadia, township levies renewed

Voters in Arcadia and Van Buren Township approved separate levies Tuesday, according to unofficial numbers from the Hancock County Board of Elections.

Arcadia voters renewed a 2.3-mill, five-year levy for storm drainage repair and replacement by a vote of 32 to 6.

The levy brings in $17,881 a year. A person with a home appraised at $100,000 pays $81 a year, according to the Hancock County Auditor’s Office.

Voters in Van Buren Township renewed a 2-mill, five-year levy to pay for current operating expenses by a vote of 43 to 6.

The levy generates $42,317 annually. A person with a home appraised at $100,000 pays $70 a year, the auditor’s office said.

