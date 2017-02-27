MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Man indicted in connection with motel shooting

Posted On Mon. Feb 27th, 2017
Murder charges have been filed against a Chicago man who was arrested following a shooting at a Findlay motel earlier this month.
A Hancock County grand jury returned a three-count indictment Monday against Husam H. Coleman, 36, in connection with the death of Marcus Alexander, 31, of Toledo, at the Econo Lodge motel early Feb. 17.
Coleman, who had lived in Findlay for about a month before the incident, is being held in the Hancock County jail on $1 million bond.
Despite the indictment, Hancock County Prosecutor Phil Riegle said Monday that police continue to investigate motive and how the two men knew each other.
“There are still some things that aren’t clear,” Riegle said.
Coleman is accused of two counts of murder, both unclassified felonies, and having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony.
One murder count alleges Coleman had a firearm in his possession when he purposely caused Alexander’s death. The other murder count alleges Coleman caused the death while committing felonious assault.
The disability allegation stems from Coleman’s 2005 cocaine conviction in Monroe County, Wisconsin. As a result of that conviction, he was prohibited from carrying any firearm, including the .44-caliber Caro Bulldog Pug handgun that was recovered during the investigation.
Alexander’s autopsy indicated he was shot three times.
Riegle said the two murder charges represent “alternative” theories about how the homicide occurred. He said the murder charges would merge if Coleman is convicted of both, and he would face sentencing on one count. The sentence for an unclassified felony is 15 years to life.

 

