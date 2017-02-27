MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Banks merged

Posted On Mon. Feb 27th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

First Federal Bank’s parent company, First Defiance Financial Corp. of Defiance, today closed its purchase of Commercial Bancshares of Upper Sandusky, parent company of Commercial Savings Bank, for about $70.3 million.

First Federal Bank will continue to operate the seven, former full-service Commercial Savings Bank branches in Hancock, Wyandot and Marion counties in Ohio, bringing the number of First Federal Bank branches to 43.

“This merger provides an extension of our growing market area into central Ohio and supports our overall strategic plan,” said Donald P. Hileman, chief executive officer of First Defiance.

 

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Like puzzles? Play ours daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Ohio Reviews Since 2011 Find 126 Non-citizens Have Voted

Posted On27 Feb 2017

More Columbus Police Will Carry Drug Overdose Antidote

Posted On27 Feb 2017

Editorials From Around Ohio

Posted On27 Feb 2017

'Hero' Coach: Don't Forget 2012 Ohio School Shooting Tragedy

Posted On27 Feb 2017

Ohio's Higher Fuel Prices Remain Below National Average

Posted On27 Feb 2017

Local Sports

Off

Sectional Wrestling: Elmwood off to strong start

MILLBURY — Elmwood is off to a strong start at the Division III sectional wrestling tournament at Lake as the Royals are second behind
Posted On 25 Feb 2017
Off

Boys Basketball Roundup: Speyer hits 1,000 as Arlington tops Arcadia

ARLINGTON — Logan Speyer scored 15 point and grabbed a game-high six rebounds, and surpassed the 1,000-point milestone for his career, as
Posted On 25 Feb 2017
Off

Boys Basketball: Mohawks fall in Ritzler’s return to Calvert

By SHANNON DOVE Sports Writer TIFFIN — The parents of St. Wendelin boys basketball coach Tim Ritzler were in attendance at Friday’s
Posted On 25 Feb 2017
Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company