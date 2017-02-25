5 women from Fostoria, Rudolph hurt in crash

MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Sat. Feb 25th, 2017
WAYNE — Five women from Fostoria and Rudolph were injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon at the intersection of Ohio 281 and Ohio 199, southwest of Wayne in Wood County.
One of the injured women was pregnant, and the fetus died, the Bowling Green post of the State Highway Patrol reported Saturday.
The crash was reported about 3:40 p.m. Friday.
The patrol said a 2007 Kia Sportage driven by Alyssa Ann Cooper, 18, of Rudolph, was traveling west on Ohio 281, approaching Ohio 199. A 2015 Dodge Journey driven by Karen M. Walter, 47, of Fostoria, was southbound on Ohio 199, the patrol said.
Cooper stopped at the intersection, but then drove into the path of Walter’s Dodge, the patrol said. The Dodge hit the front of the Kia, then ran off the road and struck a utility pole, the patrol said. The Kia came to rest in the southbound lane of Ohio 199.
Cooper was taken by Bradner EMS to Wood County Hospital in Bowling Green, then was transported by Life Flight medical helicopter to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, the patrol said. Cooper was about seven months pregnant, and her fetus died as a result of the injuries she suffered in the crash, the patrol said.
Walter was trapped in the Dodge and was extricated from the wreckage. She was taken by Fostoria Fire and EMS to Fostoria Community Hospital.
Three passengers in Walter’s vehicle also were injured, the patrol said.
Sheri L. Navarro, 33, and Heather L. Damschroder, 45, both of Fostoria, were taken by Pemberville-Freedom EMS to Fostoria Community Hospital, the patrol said. Damschroder was trapped in the wreckage and had to be extricated.
A third passenger, Holly L. Reinhart, 38, of Fostoria, was taken by Mid County 120 EMS to Wood County Hospital, the patrol said.
The crash remained under investigation Saturday, and no charges had been filed.
Ohio 199 was closed at the intersection Saturday while Toledo Edison repaired the pole that was struck by Walter’s Dodge.
The State Highway Patrol was assisted at the accident scene by B.G. Towing, Reinhart Towing and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

