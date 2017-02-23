MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

UPDATE: Police chase ends in crash at South Main, Sandusky streets

Posted On Thu. Feb 23rd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

This red Chevrolet pickup truck crashed at the intersection of South Main and Sandusky streets in downtown Findlay after leading police on a chase Thursday night. (Photo by Jason Smith)

A chase that started in Wood County and traveled through Fostoria has ended with a crash at South Main and Sandusky streets in downtown Findlay.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the chase.

A red Chevrolet pickup was being chased, and at least one person was injured in the Findlay crash. The pickup collided with at least one vehicle in the intersection and then smashed into the Rotary Way park at the northeast corner of the intersection.

The South Main and Sandusky streets intersection is closed. South Main is blocked off from Hardin to Main Cross streets. Sandusky Street is closed between Cory and East streets.

Police at the scene said it was feared that the crashed pickup was a mobile meth lab. A first responder wearing a haz-mat suit was approaching the truck at about 7 p.m.

Findlay police and fire departments, the State Highway Patrol, Hanco EMS and the U.S. Marshals Service were all at the scene.

More details will be reported when they become available.

VIDEO: Chase ends in crash at South Main, Sandusky streets

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Like puzzles? Play ours daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Storm System That Hit California Moving Into The Midwest

Posted On23 Feb 2017

Former House Speaker Predicts 'Obamacare' Won't Be Repealed

Posted On23 Feb 2017

Boy, 9, Is 5th Ohio Child To Die After Flu-related Illness

Posted On23 Feb 2017

Columbus Shooting After Argument Leaves Man Dead, Woman Hurt

Posted On23 Feb 2017

Ohio, Wisconsin Kick Start Interstate Talks On Trump Effect

Posted On23 Feb 2017

Local Sports

Off

Prep basketball statistics

Posted On 23 Feb 2017
Off

Thursday’s scoreboard

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL Wednesday’s Games Blanchard Valley Conference Liberty-Benton 73, Leipsic 62 Other NW Ohio Games Elmwood 65, Van Buren
Posted On 23 Feb 2017
Off

Sectional girls basketball: Drought is finally over for Lady Red

By SCOTT COTTOS staff writer LEXINGTON — Fostoria High School’s girls basketball may have found a good-luck charm right on its own
Posted On 23 Feb 2017
Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company