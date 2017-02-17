MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

UPDATED: Motel shooting victim, suspect named

Posted On Fri. Feb 17th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

A Lucas County man is dead following an early Friday morning shooting at a Findlay motel.
A suspect, from Illinois, is in custody on several charges, including involuntary manslaughter.
Findlay police were called to the Econo Lodge Motel at about 1 a.m. Friday and found Marcus Alexander, 31, of Toledo, who had been shot on the motel’s second-floor balcony. Emergency aid was provided by responders from the Findlay Fire Department, but Alexander died at the scene.
An autopsy will be conducted by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.
Police arrested a suspect, Husam H. Coleman, 36, of Chicago, several hours after the shooting at another Findlay location. He was taken to the Hancock County jail, where he was being held Friday night on charges of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.
Hancock County Prosecutor Phil Riegle said Coleman will make his initial court appearance next week.
Police did not disclose details of the shooting or the relationship between the two men Friday.

 

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Like puzzles? Play ours daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

No. 2 Maryland Ramps Up Defense To Prepare For Postseason

Posted On17 Feb 2017

Teen Shot At School Says Positive Attitude Helps Him Cope

Posted On17 Feb 2017

Lawmaker Wants To Block Car Insurance Hikes Based On Age

Posted On17 Feb 2017

Pennsylvania Correlates Natural Gas Fracking With Quakes

Posted On17 Feb 2017

Ohio Inmate Accused Of Mailing Threats Against Trump, Judges

Posted On17 Feb 2017

Local Sports

Off

Friday’s Scoreboard

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL Thursday’s Results Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Red Marion Harding 46, Buckeye Valley 37 North Union 54, River Valley
Posted On 17 Feb 2017
Off

Girls basketball: Old Fort earns SBC River title share

SANDUSKY — Alli Adelsperger scored 23 points and swiped six steals in leading Old Fort to not only a 73-49 blowout win over Sandusky St.
Posted On 17 Feb 2017

Girls basketball: Schramko comes up big for Elmwood

      By SCOTT COTTOS SPORTS EDITOR BLOOMDALE — Elmwood’s girls basketball team finished the regular season with a
Posted On 17 Feb 2017
Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company