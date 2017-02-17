UPDATED: Motel shooting victim, suspect named

A Lucas County man is dead following an early Friday morning shooting at a Findlay motel.

A suspect, from Illinois, is in custody on several charges, including involuntary manslaughter.

Findlay police were called to the Econo Lodge Motel at about 1 a.m. Friday and found Marcus Alexander, 31, of Toledo, who had been shot on the motel’s second-floor balcony. Emergency aid was provided by responders from the Findlay Fire Department, but Alexander died at the scene.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.

Police arrested a suspect, Husam H. Coleman, 36, of Chicago, several hours after the shooting at another Findlay location. He was taken to the Hancock County jail, where he was being held Friday night on charges of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.

Hancock County Prosecutor Phil Riegle said Coleman will make his initial court appearance next week.

Police did not disclose details of the shooting or the relationship between the two men Friday.

