MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Cooper Tire to repurchase up to $300 million in shares

Posted On Fri. Feb 17th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co.’s board of directors has increased and extended its share repurchase program to up to $300 million of the company’s outstanding common stock through Dec. 31, 2019.

The $300 million replaces the $98 million remaining from the board’s authorization from a year ago. The increased authorization is about 15 percent of the current market capitalization, or Cooper Tire’s value based on the market price of its outstanding common stock.

Cooper will buy shares “from time to time based on market conditions,” the company reported.

“The repurchased shares will be held in treasury and used for general corporate purposes,” the company reported.

The repurchase program reflects the strength of Cooper’s business strategy and its finances, said Brad Hughes, chief executive officer.

“The consistent execution of our strategic plan and the structural improvement of our business model over the past several years have put Cooper in a very strong financial position, and we continue to deliver on opportunities to profitably grow our business,” Hughes said. “Our increased and extended share repurchase program demonstrates our confidence in the Cooper business model and our commitment to continuing to deliver value to shareholders.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Like puzzles? Play ours daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Police Investigating Shooting After Car Chase

Posted On17 Feb 2017

John Glenn's Widow Turns 97, Says She Misses Him 'terribly'

Posted On17 Feb 2017

Cincinnati To Build Wall To Stop Slipping Hillside

Posted On17 Feb 2017

Ohio Man Enters Guilty Plea In Air Base Security Breach

Posted On17 Feb 2017

Suspect In Slaying Of Teenage Ohio Girl Pleads Not Guilty

Posted On17 Feb 2017

Local Sports

Off

Friday’s Scoreboard

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL Thursday’s Results Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Red Marion Harding 46, Buckeye Valley 37 North Union 54, River Valley
Posted On 17 Feb 2017
Off

Girls basketball: Old Fort earns SBC River title share

SANDUSKY — Alli Adelsperger scored 23 points and swiped six steals in leading Old Fort to not only a 73-49 blowout win over Sandusky St.
Posted On 17 Feb 2017

Girls basketball: Schramko comes up big for Elmwood

      By SCOTT COTTOS SPORTS EDITOR BLOOMDALE — Elmwood’s girls basketball team finished the regular season with a
Posted On 17 Feb 2017
Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company