MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

MPLX closes deal for joint venture in Bakken Pipeline system

Posted On Thu. Feb 16th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

MPLX — Marathon Petroleum Corp.’s energy and logistics subsidiary — closed its deal on Wednesday to form a joint venture with Houston-based Enbridge Energy Partners to buy an interest in the Bakken Pipeline system.

MPLX contributed $500 million of the $2 billion purchase price paid by the joint venture, acquiring a 36.75 percent indirect equity interest in the Bakken Pipeline system from Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners and Pennsylvania-based Sunoco Logistics Partners.

Through a subsidiary, MPLX holds a 25 percent interest in the joint venture, which equates to about a 9.2 percent indirect equity interest in the Bakken Pipeline system. MPLX funded the contribution with cash on hand.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Like puzzles? Play ours daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Would You Let Someone Who's Not A Dentist Pull Your Teeth?

Posted On16 Feb 2017

Judge Gives Ex-treasure Hunter Way To Provide Coin Details

Posted On16 Feb 2017

Judge To Rule On Reopening '72 Shooting Of Ohio Officer

Posted On16 Feb 2017

Female College Students Report Naked Man Entering Homes

Posted On16 Feb 2017

Flyers-Flames Sums

Posted On16 Feb 2017

Local Sports

Off

Thursday’s Scoreboard

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL Wednesday’s Results Around Ohio Cin. College Prep. 68, Middletown Madison Senior 51 Cin. Deer Park 106, Cin. Riverview
Posted On 15 Feb 2017
Off

Area Prep Basketball Leaders

Posted On 15 Feb 2017
Off

Area Prep Basketball League Standings

Posted On 15 Feb 2017
Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company