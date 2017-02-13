MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

MPLX subsidiary enters into purchase agreement

Posted On Mon. Feb 13th, 2017
By :
MPLX, Marathon Petroleum’s energy and logistics subsidiary, reported that its MPLX Pipe Line Holdings (MPLH) subsidiary has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Enbridge Pipelines (Ozark), under which an affiliate of MPLH has agreed to buy Enbridge’s Ozark Pipeline for about $220 million.

The Ozark pipeline is a 433-mile, 22-inch crude oil pipeline starting in Cushing, Oklahoma, and ending in Wood River, Illinois, capable of transporting about 230,000 barrels per day.

An open season recently conducted by Enbridge Pipelines (Ozark) received sufficient volume commitments to plan an expansion of the pipeline’s capacity to about 345,000 barrels per day. The expansion design includes increasing the horsepower at pump stations along the pipeline and adding drag-reducing agents to the crude oil. The expansion is expected to be complete in the second quarter of 2018.

The purchase is expected to close by March 31.

