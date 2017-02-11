MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Fostoria man faces charges after vehicle pursuit

Posted On Sat. Feb 11th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Micki Delarosa

Charges are pending on a Fostoria man after he fled from a traffic stop on Elm Street at Lima Avenue and led officers on a 27-mile pursuit this morning, according to the Findlay Police Department.
The Findlay Police Department stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Elm Street at Lima Avenue, police reported.
The driver, was identified as Joshua A. Fox, 37, of Fostoria, but the female passenger lied about her identity to officers, police said.
Micki F. Delarosa, 35, of Findlay was arrested for falsification and an active warrant.
Fox fled from the traffic stop after the arrest, around 1:15 a.m. according to police.
The pursuit was traveled a total of 27 miles on multiple streets in the city and county roads. Speeds in the county ranged from 70 to 85 mph, according to police.
The pursuit lasted around 27 minutes, and was terminated by the agencies near Rawson around 1:42 a.m., police said.
Fox was not apprehended, and he currently has a suspended driver’s license, according to police.
The case will be referred to the Hancock County Prosecutor’s Office for charge of eluding a police officer.
Delarosa was incarcerated at the Hancock County jail as of Saturday morning.
Assistining in the pursuit was the State Highway Patrol and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

FHS 1991 football team accomplished its mission (with video)

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Ohio Blows Big Lead, Still Edges Ball State 79-77

Posted On11 Feb 2017

Friday's Scores

Posted On11 Feb 2017

Ohio Daybook

Posted On11 Feb 2017

Utomi Scores 19, Akron Has 18 3s, Beats E. Michigan 87-76

Posted On11 Feb 2017

Schulte's 15 Leads No. 18 DePaul Women Past Xavier 70-43

Posted On11 Feb 2017

Local Sports

Off

Saturday’s Scoreboard

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL Friday’s Results Blanchard Valley Conference Arlington 51, McComb 38 Cory-Rawson 66, Riverdale 43 Liberty-Benton 68,
Posted On 10 Feb 2017
Off

Prep basketball: L-B surges past Chieftains

BASCOM — Anthony Masterlasco sparked a second half surge by Liberty-Benton Friday night as the Eagles rallied to post a 68-51 victory over
Posted On 10 Feb 2017
Off

Boys basketball: Van Buren boys stay in BVC title race

By SCOTT COTTOS SPORTS EDITOR VAN BUREN — Coach Marc Bishop liked seeing his Van Buren boys basketball team excited after Friday
Posted On 10 Feb 2017
Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company