Fostoria man faces charges after vehicle pursuit

Charges are pending on a Fostoria man after he fled from a traffic stop on Elm Street at Lima Avenue and led officers on a 27-mile pursuit this morning, according to the Findlay Police Department.

The Findlay Police Department stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Elm Street at Lima Avenue, police reported.

The driver, was identified as Joshua A. Fox, 37, of Fostoria, but the female passenger lied about her identity to officers, police said.

Micki F. Delarosa, 35, of Findlay was arrested for falsification and an active warrant.

Fox fled from the traffic stop after the arrest, around 1:15 a.m. according to police.

The pursuit was traveled a total of 27 miles on multiple streets in the city and county roads. Speeds in the county ranged from 70 to 85 mph, according to police.

The pursuit lasted around 27 minutes, and was terminated by the agencies near Rawson around 1:42 a.m., police said.

Fox was not apprehended, and he currently has a suspended driver’s license, according to police.

The case will be referred to the Hancock County Prosecutor’s Office for charge of eluding a police officer.

Delarosa was incarcerated at the Hancock County jail as of Saturday morning.

Assistining in the pursuit was the State Highway Patrol and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

