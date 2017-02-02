MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

New, cheaper Dorney Plaza renovation approved

Posted On Thu. Feb 2nd, 2017
This image, provided by RCM Architects and the Hancock County Commissioners, shows an updated, less-expensive design for Dorney Plaza renovations that was unveiled during Thursday's commissioners meeting.

This image, provided by RCM Architects and the Hancock County Commissioners, shows an updated, less-expensive design for Dorney Plaza renovations that was unveiled during Thursday's commissioners meeting.

The Hancock County Commissioners voted 2-1 to contribute $75,000 to a reduced renovation of Dorney Plaza during a meeting with Findlay, Community Foundation, architects and others Thursday.

Commissioner President Mark Gazarek voted against the additional appropriation, while commissioners Brian Robertson and Tim Bechtol voted for the expense.

Jerry Murray, principal with RCM Architects, and Brett Gies, a landscape architect with the firm, displayed a Dorney Plaza with angled rows of Japanese Cherry trees divided by a walkway, which provided some security to the juvenile/probate court, Findlay Municipal Building and Hancock County Courthouse. There will also be lighting in the area and updated pavers.

Murray said the cost estimate has been reduced to $600,000, down from the most recent nearly $675,000 and the original estimate of $1 million.

Gazarek said he supports improvements to the 30-year-old plaza, but cannot allocate funds to the project when the commissioners previously cut the budgets of Job and Family Services, juvenile court and told Sheriff Mike Heldman funds were not allocated for new vehicles this year.

Courier reporter Jim Maurer is developing this story

