New, cheaper Dorney Plaza renovation approved
The Hancock County Commissioners voted 2-1 to contribute $75,000 to a reduced renovation of Dorney Plaza during a meeting with Findlay, Community Foundation, architects and others Thursday.
Commissioner President Mark Gazarek voted against the additional appropriation, while commissioners Brian Robertson and Tim Bechtol voted for the expense.
Jerry Murray, principal with RCM Architects, and Brett Gies, a landscape architect with the firm, displayed a Dorney Plaza with angled rows of Japanese Cherry trees divided by a walkway, which provided some security to the juvenile/probate court, Findlay Municipal Building and Hancock County Courthouse. There will also be lighting in the area and updated pavers.
Murray said the cost estimate has been reduced to $600,000, down from the most recent nearly $675,000 and the original estimate of $1 million.
Gazarek said he supports improvements to the 30-year-old plaza, but cannot allocate funds to the project when the commissioners previously cut the budgets of Job and Family Services, juvenile court and told Sheriff Mike Heldman funds were not allocated for new vehicles this year.
Courier reporter Jim Maurer is developing this story
15 Comments
When I originally commented I seem to have clicked on the -Notify
me when new comments are added- checkbox and from now on every time a
comment is added I recieve four emails with the exact same comment.
Is there a means you are able to remove me from
that service? Thanks a lot!
We stumbled over here coming from a different web address and thought I
might as well check things out. I like what I see so now i’m following you.
Look forward to going over your web page yet again.
http://thesideliners.com/members/franziskatinda/activity/985722/
http://Www.021Rp.com/plus/guestbook.php
With havin so much content do you ever run into
any issues of plagorism or copyright infringement? My blog
has a lot of unique content I’ve either created myself or outsourced but it
looks like a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my authorization. Do you know any techniques to
help protect against content from being stolen? I’d definitely appreciate it.
Bellavei es increíblemente efectiva, así que atesórala y
sácale el mayor provecho. http://Www.Podzone-ro.com/forum/home.php?mod=space&uid=243782&do=profile&from=space
You ought to be a part of a contest for one of
the highest quality blogs online. I am going to recommend this website!
Does your website have a contact page? I’m having problems
locating it but, I’d like to send you an email. I’ve got some creative ideas for your blog you might
be interested in hearing. Either way, great blog and I look forward to seeing it
grow over time.
http://Bbs.Qijee.com/home.php?mod=space&uid=170862&do=profile&from=space
What a material of un-ambiguity and preserveness of precious experience concerning unexpected feelings.
I am sure this piece of writing has touched all the internet users, its really really good
article on building up new website.
For newest information you have to visit web and on internet I found
this site as a most excellent site for newest updates.
Hello there I am so excited I found your webpage, I
really found you by error, while I was searching
on Yahoo for something else, Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say thanks for a
remarkable post and a all round thrilling blog (I also love the theme/design),
I don’t have time to browse it all at the moment but I have bookmarked it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I
will be back to read a great deal more, Please do keep up the fantastic work.
The first trial used the conventional emergency exit signs to establish a baseline response, while the
second trial used the ADSS.
Com isso as opções são inúmeras: capacetes, acessórios de automóveis, tenis, capinhas de celular, objetos de
decorações, e dependendo se tanque ara a
imersão hidrografica for grande, dá até para mergulhar
peças grandes como uma bicicleta inteira!