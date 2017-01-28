Man in jail for leading officer on 40-mile chase from Findlay

Sir Lawrence PayneA Fostoria man was arrested after he led officers on a 40-mile pursuit through Hancock County into Seneca County, with speeds in excess of 100 mph, according to the Findlay Police Department.

Sir Lawrence Payne, 36, was arrested on Saturday for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and for two active warrants, police said.

An officer attempted to make a traffic stop on Payne’s vehicle near Tiffin and Fostoria avenues around 11:58 p.m. Friday, police said. The driver of the suspected vehicle did not stop, and led the officer on a pursuit that went on for approximately 40 miles and lasted approximately 26 minutes.

The pursuit ended northeast of Tiffin, where the suspect was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash, police said. The driver then fled on foot from the crash. After a short foot pursuit, he was apprehended.

Payne was treated for minor injuries he sustained in the vehicle crash, according to police.

Payne is incarcerated at the Hancock County jail.

